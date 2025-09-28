It's Red Sox vs. Yankees in the AL Wild Card round. Here's the series schedule

Get ready for another Red Sox-Yankees playoff series. The two AL East foes will square off in the American League Wild Card round, adding another chapter to their heated rivalry.

The Red Sox won their regular-season finale Sunday, 4-3, over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to secure the second Wild Card spot -- and No. 5 seed -- in the American League. The Yankees also won, beating the Orioles 3-2, but the Toronto Blue Jays won to clinch the American League East and give the Yankees the top Wild Card spot.

Every game of the Red Sox-Yankees best-of-three Wild Card series will be played at Yankee Stadium, with Game 1 set for Tuesday. The Red Sox went 9-4 against the Yankees in the regular season, including a 5-2 record in the Bronx.

Boston won four of its last six games in the regular season to finish the year with an 89-73 record. The Yankees won eight straight to close the regular season to finish 94-68.

Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card schedule

The Red Sox and the Yankees playoff series will get underway on Tuesday, with the game time still TBA. It will either start at 12:08 p.m. or 6:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. (Count on the later window for a Boston-New York series.)

Garret Crochet will make his first-ever playoff start for Boston on Tuesday, after he went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and an MLB-high 255 strikeouts during the regular season. He went 3-0 in his four starts against the Yankees, holding New York hitters to a .200 batting average against with 39 strikeouts over his 27.1 innings pitched.

Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday night, with first pitch still TBA. If needed, a deciding Game 3 will take place Thursday, with the game time also TBA.

Boston manager Alex Cora didn't announce his starters for Games 2 or 3 (since he didn't know the team's opponent when he spoke with reporters Sunday), but Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito will make up the rest of the Red Sox rotation for the series.

Red Sox-Yankees playoff history

Despite having a rivalry that goes back a century, this will be just the sixth time the Red Sox and the Yankees meet in the playoffs. The two teams are 12-12 against each other in the postseason.

Boston and New York last met in the playoffs in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game, which the Red Sox won, 6-2, at Fenway Park. As far as a playoff series, the two teams last met in the ALDS in 2018, which Boston won three games to one en route to a World Series title.

The Red Sox and the Yankees also squared off in the ALCS three times, including Boston's epic 2004 comeback when it fell behind 3-0 in the series but stormed back to beat New York in seven games. The Red Sox won their first World Series title in 86 years one week after pulling off the first-ever 0-3 comeback in MLB playoff history.

The Yankees won the other two ALCS showdowns, winning in seven games in 2003 and in five games in 1999.