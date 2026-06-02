Red Lobster in Times Square closing in two weeks

Some are calling it the end of an era as the Red Lobster in Times Square says it will be shutting down.

Prolonged construction near the building impacted restaurant access and foot traffic, the company said.

Reports that the building is being converted into a residential property also impacted the decision, according to the company.

All of it added up to make the location "economically unsustainable," the company said.

"Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster's history, and this was a difficult decision," the company said in a statement. "We are grateful to the team members and guests who have made this restaurant special over the years. All team members are being offered the opportunity to be transferred to the Red Lobster location of their choice and to receive additional pay to support them through this transition."

The last day of business for the restaurant will be Sunday, June 14.