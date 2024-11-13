FDNY is battling a brush fire in northern Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire in northern Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The FDNY said reports of smoke and flames in a large area near Seaman Avenue and West 207th Street in Inwood came in just after 2:30 p.m.

Nine units and 45 firefighters responded.

No injures were reported.

"New Yorkers in and around Inwood, our teams are responding and monitoring the large plumes of smoke you may have seen in the sky caused by a burning brush fire. During this time, it's a good idea to close your windows, turn air purifiers on, and avoid traveling in the area," Mayor Eric Adams said on X, formerly Twitter.

The blaze follows last week's brush fire in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, which consumed two acres.

New York City under drought watch and Red Flag Warning

Along with other parts of the state, the city is under a drought watch due to the weeks-long dry stretch across the region. Less than 3 inches of rain has fallen in Central Park since September, and October was the driest month ever recorded in the city.

A Red Flag Warning was also re-issued for the area earlier this week, meaning the danger for fire is very high because of a combination of high winds and parched earth.