Watch CBS News
Local News

Recent antisemitic violence has Staten Island's Jewish community on edge

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Staten Island Jewish community concerned about rise in antisemitism
Staten Island Jewish community concerned about rise in antisemitism 00:38

NEW YORK - Staten Island's Jewish community says fear is rising with the increase of antisemitic violence. 

Police said the latest attack on Staten Island happened last week when a Jewish man was hit on the head with a baseball bat in Mariners' Harbor. 

The suspect is accused of making anti-Jewish remarks in the assault. 

The Council of Jewish Organizations says the increase in hate crimes is tied to Israel's war with Hamas. 

"We've seen it rising for the past 140 days. Why 140 days? Since the war started, since October 7, we've seen a rise throughout the country," Scott Maurer of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island said. 

The suspect in last week's attack is charged with assault as a hate crime. 

First published on February 16, 2024 / 1:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.