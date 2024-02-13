Man bashed with baseball bat after suspect made anti-Jewish remarks, police say
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding a hate crime suspect.
According to police, it happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday near Grandview and Netherland Avenues on Staten Island.
The victim, 25, said the suspect asked him if he was Jewish before attacking him with a metal bat while making anti-Jewish statements.
The victim was hospitalized and treated for a laceration on the back of his head.
Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
The suspect is described as 5'11", about 40, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green pants, black ski hat and tan boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
