Man bashed with baseball bat after suspect made anti-Jewish remarks, police say

Gov. Hochul looks to expand New York's hate crime laws

Gov. Hochul looks to expand New York's hate crime laws

Gov. Hochul looks to expand New York's hate crime laws

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding a hate crime suspect.

According to police, it happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday near Grandview and Netherland Avenues on Staten Island.

The victim, 25, said the suspect asked him if he was Jewish before attacking him with a metal bat while making anti-Jewish statements.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for a laceration on the back of his head.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The suspect is described as 5'11", about 40, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green pants, black ski hat and tan boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.