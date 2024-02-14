Suspect faces hate crime charges in baseball bat attack on Staten Island

Staten Island man bashed with bat after suspect made anti-Jewish remarks

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly called a man a "dirty Jew" before bashing him in the head with a baseball bat on Staten Island.

Police said the victim, 25, was on Grandview Avenue when he was attacked around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

"He asks me, how do I know that I'm Jewish? Before I know it, his hands are in my face and I start like yelling at him and screaming like for people to come, and he starts backing off and then he's like 'You dirty Jew,' and then he takes out this metal bat," the victim said.

The victim got stitches after the attack.

Obadiah Lashley, 29, is charged with assault as a hate crime, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment and menacing.