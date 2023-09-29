Watch CBS News
Local News

Real estate group presents multi-billion dollar plan to replace Galleria at White Plains mall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Multi-billion dollar plan to replace Galleria at White Plains mall
Multi-billion dollar plan to replace Galleria at White Plains mall 00:25

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A major plan is in the works to replace the now-shuttered Galleria Mall in White Plains

The Pacific Retail Capital Partners real estate group presented the multi-billion dollar plan to the White Plains Common Council on Thursday and released a rendering. 

The developer wants to tear down the mall that stood for more than four decades to build seven residential towers, retail stores and open space. 

The mall officially closed on March 31 amid vacancies and declining sales

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.