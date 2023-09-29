Real estate group presents multi-billion dollar plan to replace Galleria at White Plains mall

Multi-billion dollar plan to replace Galleria at White Plains mall

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A major plan is in the works to replace the now-shuttered Galleria Mall in White Plains.

The Pacific Retail Capital Partners real estate group presented the multi-billion dollar plan to the White Plains Common Council on Thursday and released a rendering.

The developer wants to tear down the mall that stood for more than four decades to build seven residential towers, retail stores and open space.

The mall officially closed on March 31 amid vacancies and declining sales.