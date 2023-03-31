Galleria at White Plains mall shuts its doors for good after 42 years
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The Galleria at White Plains mall in Westchester County closed Friday.
The huge shopping mall opened in the middle of Downtown White Plains in 1980.
Forty-two years later, empty stores, compounding vacancies and declining sales convinced the mall owner to shut down for good.
Forty-two years later, empty stores, compounding vacancies and declining sales convinced the mall owner to shut down for good.
The building will be torn down to pave way for a redevelopment project.
