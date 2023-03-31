Watch CBS News
Galleria at White Plains mall shuts its doors for good after 42 years

Galleria at White Plains Mall in Westchester closes for good
Galleria at White Plains Mall in Westchester closes for good 00:23

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The Galleria at White Plains mall in Westchester County closed Friday.

The huge shopping mall opened in the middle of Downtown White Plains in 1980.

Forty-two years later, empty stores, compounding vacancies and declining sales convinced the mall owner to shut down for good.

The building will be torn down to pave way for a redevelopment project.

