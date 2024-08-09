Migrants forced out of NYC shelter living in tents as Debby's remnants bring state of emergency

NEW YORK -- As the remnants of Hurricane Debby reach New York City, there are safety concerns for migrants who were thrown out of the Randall's Island shelter and set up a tent encampment outside the facility along the East River.

As heavy rain and wind approached, CBS New York asked the migrants how they feel about living there with a storm imminent.

Through a translator, one man said he thinks they're better off outside the shelter. He worries about getting robbed inside and said the food is much better outside, but the weather is a concern.

Many asylum seekers reached 30-day shelter limit

That mini encampment is only a small part of the problem, however.

On the other side of the city's mega shelter are dozens and dozens of asylum seekers, many of whom were thrown out when their 30-day shelter limit was reached.

The encampment is set up for the long haul. Friday, two barbers gave haircuts along the river, portable toilets were brought in, and two enterprising women were trying to capitalize on the storm by selling umbrellas.

According to New York City, 68% of the 211,000 people who have come through the city's intake system have taken the next step on the journey.

"It's in no one's interest for people to be on the street"

Legal Aid attorneys worry the city isn't doing enough.

"It's in no one's interest for people to be on the street and the city should be reaching out to people to make sure they understand what's available to them and how they can access it so that they come inside and are safe," said Josh Goldfein, a staff attorney with Legal Aid.

When asked about the encampments, Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said, "I have been hearing some reports of encampments of people who probably are leaving Randall's, but decided they want to stay and will pitch tents. That's not OK."

When the storm comes, some migrants said they would seek shelter under a nearby bridge underpass. At least one tent was already pitched there.