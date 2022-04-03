Hundreds gather in Times Square to mark beginning of Ramadan

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square on Saturday to celebrate the beginning of Ramadan.

Over the 30-day holiday, Muslims recite the entire Quran.

Ramadan started with sunset Friday night, and the fast started Saturday morning with sunrise.

After fasting for 16 hours, hundreds of people in Times Square broke their fast together as 1,500 sandwiches were handed out for free.

The organizer of the event told CBS2's Leah Mishkin why they wanted to host it at the Crossroads of the World.

"We're here to explain our religion to all those that don't know what Islam is all about," he said. "Islam is a religion of peace. The Quran is a divine revelation. It's the final revelation that was given to the prophet Muhammad, who was a messenger in a series of messengers, just like Jesus, just like Moses. We are all united and connected together. People need to stop trying to disunite the Christians and the Muslims and the Jews and everyone. That needs to stop."

Ramadan is 30 days long. It ends on May 1 and is followed on May 2 by Eid, which is the festivities to celebrate the end of Ramadan.