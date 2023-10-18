Rally set to be held on Manhattan's East Side, as calls grow for Hamas to release hostages

Rally planned this morning to free hostages taken by Hamas

NEW YORK -- Another rally will be held Wednesday morning on Manhattan's East Side, as demonstrators call for hostages being held by Hamas to be set free.

The rally, hosted by the American Jewish Committee and the UJA Federation of New York, is set for 9:30 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza. Local leaders, including Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, are expected to speak, as well as family members of those captured.

Although tensions are high, protests, for the most part, have remained peaceful. A line was drawn between opposing rallies Tuesday night at Washington Square Park.

A pro-Israel rally was organized by the Students Supporting Israel group from New York University.

"We weren't planning on saying anything about Palestine. We wanted to call out the terrorist organization Hamas that did this," demonstrator Aitan Rosner told CBS New York.

"My loved one was being bombarded by rockets, under attack, afraid to walk on the street. No one should have to live that way," demonstrator Bella Ingber said.

Directly in front of them, those in support of the Palestinian people called attention to what they believe to be a genocide happening in Gaza.

"It can barely be called a war. One side doesn't have an army," said one demonstrator named Nadia.

"These are textbook war crimes -- mass movement of people, cutting off of food, water, medical care, bombing of hospitals," demonstrator Vincent Flores said.

One thing both sides have in common: Praying for their people and an end to the atrocities happening around them.

