Devers, Koss both homer twice as Giants roll to 9-5 win over Mets

Rafael Devers and Christian Koss each homered twice Saturday, powering the San Francisco Giants to a 9-5 win over the New York Mets.

It was the second time this season at least two Giants hit two homers in the same game. Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and Casey Schmitt went deep twice apiece in an 18-3 rout of the Chicago Cubs on June 5.

This marks the first season in which the Giants have had two games in which at least two players homered twice since 1958, when Willie Mays and Daryl Spencer did it in consecutive games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 12-13.

The two-homer game was the third this season for Devers and his 23rd in the majors. Devers' 35 home runs are the most by a Giants player since Barry Bonds hit 45 in 2004.

Devers, who had a homer, two doubles and five RBIs in the Giants' 10-6 loss Friday, is batting .420 (21 for 50) with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in his last 13 games.

The two-homer game was the first for Koss, who entered Saturday with four homers in his first 124 big league games. Koss nearly homered again in the ninth, but Juan Soto made a leaping catch at the left-field wall.

Osleivis Basabe and Grant McCray also connected for the Giants, whose six homers were one shy of their season high set June 5.

Anthony Molina (3-0) gave up one hit — A.J. Ewing's two-run homer in the second — and struck out six over five innings.

Ewing's homer was his first since July 8.

Brett Baty worked a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and hit a two-run double in the ninth for New York.

Mets rookie left-hander Zac Thornton (3-5) allowed a career-high six runs and struck out six in five innings.

Up next

Mets RHP Christian Scott (4-4, 3.80 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale on eight days' rest. The Giants hadn't announced a starting pitcher.