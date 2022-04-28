Extra security in place at Francis Lewis High School after 3 teens shot nearby

NEW YORK -- A shooting transformed a quiet Queens street into the center of one of New York's latest crime scenes.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, an area school added extra security Thursday after three students were shot nearby.

Long lines greeted students at Francis Lewis High School, as they took direction from NYPD school safety guards. They had to walk through metal detectors and get their bags checked as part of unannounced scanning.

"I haven't experienced this before," senior James Wu told Dias.

"Usually, there isn't that much police activity, but when there is, it's a lot safer," senior Sifredo Montes said.

The added safety measures come after police say a group of 10 students, many from the school, were shot at Wednesday afternoon while walking home about a half mile away on 188th Street.

"That's unexpected. That was out of the blue," said senior Nyiem Potter.

Two 18-year-old males were hit, one in the leg and the other in the stomach. A 14-year-old girl several yards away was also struck in the neck by a bullet and seriously injured. Police do not believe she was a target.

Investigators say this all happened after two cars pulled up and angry words were exchanged.

"Right now, the nature of the dispute and, in terms of the people, the relationship of the people involved in that dispute, are also part of the investigation," NYPD Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran said.

It's seems no neighborhood is immune to the ongoing gun violence in the city. This community is usually one of the safest.

"What do you tell your kids? 'This is life?'" parent George Douveas wondered.

He said he will have new rules for his daughter after this shooting: No hanging out after school.

"It's not happening in the middle of the night. It's happening in the afternoon on a busy street where kids congregate after school," he said.

In some relief, none of the injuries are considered life threatening.