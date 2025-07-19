Woman killed, man and child critically injured in Queens stabbing

One person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured in a stabbing in Queens on Saturday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in Ridgewood.

Police say officers were sent to an apartment building on Forest Avenue near Menahan Street in response to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, police say, they found three people unconscious at the scene.

According to police, a 54-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest, a 41-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck, and a 2-year-old girl had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck.

The two adults were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The child was taken to Wyckoff Hospital. Police say both the man and the child were last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say it appears all of the victims are related, and they are investigating the incident as a suspected murder-suicide attempt.

The investigation is ongoing.