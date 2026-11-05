Small businesses in Queens get a head start on Thanksgiving rush

Thanksgiving may still be weeks away, but some small businesses are already gearing up for one of the busiest days of the year.

Along Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, shops are taking pre-orders and helping customers get a head start on their holiday plans.

"Turkey orders start coming in right after Halloween," Metro Meat Market co-owner Peter Asaro said.

The butcher shop offers oven-ready birds seasoned with sage, along with ready-to-eat fried turkeys. Owners say they're ready for the rush.

"Thanksgiving, a lot of it's last-minute stuff, but we're prepared for it," Asaro said. "We've been in the business since 1995, so we know what to expect."

A few doors away, Graceful Wine & Liquor is helping customers choose bottles to complement Thanksgiving flavors.

"Turkey is going to be super seasoned, so we recommend lighter reds like a Beaujolais, pinot noir," owner Grace Guan said.

La Dolce Italia bakery expects to sell more than 1,000 pies for Thanksgiving, especially traditional pumpkin and apple.

"The customers love it," owner Maria Gomez said.

The holidays may seem to sneak up earlier each year, a phenomenon called "holiday creep." While some find the early start overwhelming, others welcome extra time to plan.

"I already have an idea of what I'm going to prepare, my mashed potatoes from scratch with browned butter," Queens resident Deborah Camp said. "I'm going to fold in some sour cream, and then, I'm going to roast them."

Some are skipping the cooking altogether.

"We made our reservation at a restaurant over a month ago," Queens resident Betsy Becker said.

Queens Economic Development Corporation executive director Ben Guttmann says this is a make-or-break season for many of the borough's approximately 51,000 small businesses.

"A lot of chocolate is being sold this time of year. Cacao prices are just through the roof over the last year. Inputs across the board have continued to rise," he said.

He is optimistic that small businesses across the borough will enjoy a boost this season with neighborhood support.

"It's a wonderful season to be able to explore these restaurants and explore all the shops that make this such an incredible, delicious place to be," he said.

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