Protest in Queens over lithium-ion battery farm proposed for St. Albans

A Queens community launched a protest Saturday against plans to build a lithium-ion battery farm in their neighborhood.

Residents opposing NineDot's proposal for a battery storage facility in St. Albans are concerned about its proximity to homes, a hospital and a welding shop.

It's one of four battery farms planned for southeast Queens, according to residents.

Demonstrators started marching at 10 a.m. on Linden Boulevard in St. Albans, with the message these battery storage facilities don't belong in their neighborhoods.

Queens residents protest lithium-ion battery farms

The Queens protesters say safety concerns are top of mind.

The proposed site at the corner of 180th Street and Linden Boulevard is across from St. Albans Veterans Hospital and next to a welding shop, where flammable equipment is used, they said.

The site was previously a gas station with underground gas tanks left in the ground for decades, according to neighbors.

NineDot, a Brooklyn-based clean energy developer, says it has dozens of similar projects in the works across the New York metropolitan area.

Like in Queens, neighborhoods across New York City, including in Brooklyn, have been fighting back against these kinds of plans.

NineDot claims it is safe to live next to or near these sites and that they are certified by FDNY.