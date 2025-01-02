Queens mass shooting leaves 10 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

NEW YORK - A mass shooting in Jamaica, Queens left 10 teenagers hurt when police say several suspects opened fire outside a venue.

It happened just after 11:15 p.m. on New Year's Day outside the Amazura Concert Hall on 144th Place.

Police are now searching for four male suspects who fired into a crowd of about 15 people standing outside the event space.

Mass shooting outside Amazura Concert Hall

According to police, about 90 people were inside at a private event space upstairs. The venue was at capacity, and a line of about 15 people were waiting outside.

Police say that's when four men walking down 91st Avenue approached the crowd and fired about 30 rounds. They then ran toward 143rd Place, where they got in a light colored sedan with out-of-state plates.

"Officers responded to the multiple 911 calls and found a total of 10 victims -- six females, four males -- who were taken to area hospitals. All of the victims are expected to recover with non-life-threatening injuries," NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera told reporters overnight.

The street was crowded with ambulances waiting to rush the victims to local hospitals. They range in age from 16 to 19 years old and are all expected to survive their injuries.

Six were taken to the Jamaica Hospital Trauma Center with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to the leg, foot, arm and buttocks, to graze wounds to the back. The other four are being treated at New York-Presbyterian Queens, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Police say they are also actively canvassing local medical centers for any unaccounted for gunshot victims related to this incident.

Investigators say the public has been instrumental in helping them solve high-profile crimes in recent weeks, and they hope the public will once again help them catch the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

contributed to this report.