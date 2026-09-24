Woman randomly stabs bystander in head after traffic dispute in Queens, police say

The NYPD is looking for the woman accused in an unprovoked stabbing in Bayside, Queens.

Police say Thursday morning, the 52-year-old man was doing some work on his porch when he was approached by a woman who he didn't know. The woman proceeded to stab the man in the head, police say.

"I see he's full of blood around the head, shirt, everywhere," said the victim's wife, who did not want to be identified.

The woman said her husband told her he had been working in the front yard when he heard a car horn honking.

Neighbors told CBS News New York the car horns started about a block away along 53rd Avenue, where the suspect allegedly parked her car and obstructed traffic, leading other drivers to start honking.

Witnesses say the woman appeared frustrated, got back into her car, drove just a couple of feet, then stopped outside the victim's home and got back out of the car.

"She then asked my husband, 'What are you looking at?' And then my husband just [did] not respond to her," the victim's wife said. "And then she just, for no reason, stabbed my husband."

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a red sedan.

The victim suffered a deep laceration that required three stitches, but he's expected to be OK, his wife says.

"I'm really worried about it. I feel unsafe," the victim's wife said.

For now, they just want the suspect off the streets.

"I don't want this to happen to anybody," the victim's wife said.