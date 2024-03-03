Watch CBS News
NYPD releases image of suspect in A train attack in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There are new developments in Friday's attack on board an A train.

Police are now investigating it as a hate crime.

The NYPD released a picture of the suspect, who was seen wearing a gray jacket and a black hat.

Investigators said he slashed the 27-year-old victim with a box cutter on the train after making an anti-LGBTQ+ statement towards him.

The victim, who was seen on video with a bandage on his hand, was treated for injuries at Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be okay.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

