NYPD releases image of suspect in A train attack in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- There are new developments in Friday's attack on board an A train.

Police are now investigating it as a hate crime.

The NYPD released a picture of the suspect, who was seen wearing a gray jacket and a black hat.

Investigators said he slashed the 27-year-old victim with a box cutter on the train after making an anti-LGBTQ+ statement towards him.

The victim, who was seen on video with a bandage on his hand, was treated for injuries at Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be okay.