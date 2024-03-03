NYPD releases image of suspect in A train attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- There are new developments in Friday's attack on board an A train.
Police are now investigating it as a hate crime.
The NYPD released a picture of the suspect, who was seen wearing a gray jacket and a black hat.
Investigators said he slashed the 27-year-old victim with a box cutter on the train after making an anti-LGBTQ+ statement towards him.
The victim, who was seen on video with a bandage on his hand, was treated for injuries at Bellevue Hospital and is expected to be okay.
