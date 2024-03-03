Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager repeatedly punched at 168th Street station in Washington Heights, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teenager repeatedly punched at 168th Street station in Washington Heights, NYPD says
Teenager repeatedly punched at 168th Street station in Washington Heights, NYPD says 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police said a search is underway for a suspect following a subway assault in Washington Heights on Sunday.

CBS New York has learned a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly punched by another woman at the 168th Street station.

Police said some type of dispute led to the violence.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 11:40 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.