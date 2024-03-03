Teenager repeatedly punched at 168th Street station in Washington Heights, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police said a search is underway for a suspect following a subway assault in Washington Heights on Sunday.

CBS New York has learned a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly punched by another woman at the 168th Street station.

Police said some type of dispute led to the violence.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.