Watch CBS News
Crime

Queens man Antoine Blount arrested in antisemitic vandalism spree, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect arrested in antisemitic vandalism spree
Suspect arrested in antisemitic vandalism spree 00:24

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is facing hate crime charges after a series of antisemitic incidents, police say. 

Antoine Blount, 34, of Forest Hills, was arrested Monday on multiple counts of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.

Police say he's responsible for at least eight acts of vandalism across the borough. 

In one incident, he was allegedly seen on video etching a swastika onto a sidewalk near the entrance of a synagogue. 

Other targets included the 112th Precinct, a junior high school and residential buildings.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 5:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.