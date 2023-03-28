Queens man Antoine Blount arrested in antisemitic vandalism spree, police say

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is facing hate crime charges after a series of antisemitic incidents, police say.

Antoine Blount, 34, of Forest Hills, was arrested Monday on multiple counts of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.

Police say he's responsible for at least eight acts of vandalism across the borough.

In one incident, he was allegedly seen on video etching a swastika onto a sidewalk near the entrance of a synagogue.

Other targets included the 112th Precinct, a junior high school and residential buildings.