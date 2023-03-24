NYPD: Man sought for at least 6 incidents of antisemitic vandalism in Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a man accused of being behind at least six recent antisemitic incidents in Queens.

The man drew an antisemitic symbol on the ground near the entrance of a synagogue Wednesday afternoon in one of the alleged crimes, according to police.

Police say the man is linked to at least half a dozen incidents across Forest Hills and Rego Park since March 18.

"I just feel that there's a lot of hatred going on right now. I think there's a lot of anger, people are taking it out in the wrong way," said Kathleen Nesdale, who's lived in the borough for more than 60 years.

The targets in the spree of vandalism include the 112th Precinct, a junior high school, residential buildings and the Reform Temple of Forest Hills.

Nesdale told CBS2 the rise in hate is pushing her out of the city.

"There's just too much going on, too many random, just people punching people in the face, people being attacked, not robbed," Nesdale said.

Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League released a report showing 2022 saw the most antisemitic crimes in the U.S. since the organization started keeping track in 1979.

"It's totally wrong," said John from Brooklyn. "It's just people being bad. It's not mental health issues. It's all kinds of issues."

New York had the most antisemitic incidents, according to the ADL report. New York City accounted for more than 60 percent of incidents in the state.