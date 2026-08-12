6 hurt after flames tear through Queens home, firefighters say

Six people are hurt after a fire broke out at a Queens home early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Neighbors said they called 911 after hearing a loud boom, followed by cries for help. They ran outside and saw smoke and flames pouring out of the home's basement.

Firefighters responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a home on 91st Street near 89th Avenue in the Woodhaven section.

More than 70 first responders and EMS personnel were on the scene.

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames in under an hour. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another three people were hurt but refused medical treatment.

Neighbors and residents living in the building suspect an e-bike battery that was charging may have sparked the fire.

Firefighters were seen entering the basement, searching with flashlights. The home is in the process of being boarded up.

The Red Cross said it's helping those displaced with temporary housing.

Families living on the first and second floors have both been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.