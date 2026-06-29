Teen killed, another injured when moped crashes into open car door in Queens

A 13-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was hurt when the moped they were on crashed into an open driver's side door on a street in New York City on Monday afternoon.

The NYPD said the teen operating the moped tried swerving to avoid hitting the door, but lost control and collided with a truck on 162nd Street in Flushing, Queens, at around 12:30 p.m.

The passenger suffered fatal injuries when he fell off the bike and struck one of the truck's wheels, police said. The 13-year-old who was driving was hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.