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Teen killed, another injured when moped crashes into open car door in Queens

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
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Mark Prussin

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A 13-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was hurt when the moped they were on crashed into an open driver's side door on a street in New York City on Monday afternoon.

The NYPD said the teen operating the moped tried swerving to avoid hitting the door, but lost control and collided with a truck on 162nd Street in Flushing, Queens, at around 12:30 p.m.

The passenger suffered fatal injuries when he fell off the bike and struck one of the truck's wheels, police said. The 13-year-old who was driving was hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. 

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