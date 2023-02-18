Volunteers in Queens collect donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- Volunteers in Queens collected donations for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Saturday.

People dropped off much-needed essentials at the Deshi Senior Center in Ozone Park.

Volunteers will sort through the items and bag them up to be shipped overseas.

"We help the community all the time. It's time to help the world, and right now, the earthquake is very devastating, what happened to them over there. We collected some clothes, blankets, coats, whatever the community could bring to us," said Angela Nocerino, vice president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association.

The donation drive was a collaboration between several organizations.

