2 children struck by driver in Queens, suspect in custody, witnesses say

Two children were struck by a driver in Queens on Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at 102nd Street and Martense Avenue in Corona.

Witnesses said the driver of a white Honda Accord was speeding down 102nd Street, when he apparently lost control, then crashed into a parked vehicle and a residential building.

The driver crashed into a parked car before striking a building in Queens on Sept. 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Residents told CBS News New York they ran out of their homes when they heard the impact, and found both vehicles on the sidewalk and two children pinned under the Honda.

At that point, witnesses say, several people started pushing the vehicle in an effort to free the children.

"Every adult just, like, started trying to push the car backwards. They immediately were checking up on the kids," one witness said. "The children were pinned under the car but ... once the car was actually backwards enough, the kids had enough breathing space, but they were just laying down. They were saying that their bodies just hurt."

The two children were taken to local hospitals and are both reported to be in stable condition. Their ages are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Honda remained on the scene and was taken into police custody. Police say charges are pending. The cause of the crash is under investigation.