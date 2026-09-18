Video shows police removing python from grill of car in Franklin Township, N.J.

Police body camera video shows the moments a woman and two police officers remove a python that was wedged in the grill of her vehicle in Franklin Township on Monday.

Aiyana Hudson said she spotted the snake when she was walking to her Nissan Maxima and called police.

When officers arrived, they helped Hudson remove the front bumper and other parts of the car to get the snake out using a hook.

"I took it out. I pulled it out. And I was running away, like, I was screaming. And I'm like, oh my gosh. I'm thinking it's gonna come off the hook and slither away," Hudson said. "I told the cops from the start, 'I'll help, but if the snake comes out and I hook it, I'm telling you, I'm swinging it and running.'"

The python was taken to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter. Franklin Township Police Department

Hudson says she felt bad about how much they were poking the snake, especially after learning it was a friendly ball python.

"It didn't get hurt, so that's a good thing, but yeah, I don't do snakes," she said.

The python was taken to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

In a statement, Franklin Township Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks said, "Releasing an exotic animal into the wild is not only illegal but also poses a threat to native species and pets. Anyone who has a pet snake they no longer able to or willing to care for is urged to contact the Franklin Township Animal Shelter to surrender the animal."

With her car now python-free, Hudson says she hopes it finds a new and loving home – just not with her.

"They said they had a nice fish tank for it to sit in, and if we wanted to adopt it, we could, and I told them me and my boyfriend were like, no, we like dogs and cats," Hudson said.