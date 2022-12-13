Purchase College reinstates indoor mask mandates as COVID cases rise in Westchester County
PURCHASE, N.Y. -- Purchase College is reinstating indoor mask mandates.
This comes as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Westchester County.
Students and faculty are asked to mask up in all indoor public spaces.
Anyone with symptoms is asked to test and quarantine if positive.
School officials say they want to send their students home healthy as the semester comes to an end.
For more information on the university's COVID policies, visit purchase.edu/covid-19-updates-and-plans.
