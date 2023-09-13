Rep. George Santos denies reports he's working on a plea deal with prosecutors

Santos says he's not talking with federal prosecutors about potential deal

NEW YORK - Embattled New York Rep. George Santos is denying reports he's talking to federal prosecutors about a plea deal in his money laundering case.

Santos was indicted in May, accused of using political contributions for his personal expenses and lying on financial disclosure forms.

Last week, the Justice Department requested a hearing be pushed to October, saying the parties are discussing possible paths forward.

Santos told CNN there is no talk of negotiations.

He pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges he faces. '