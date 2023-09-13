Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. George Santos denies reports he's working on a plea deal with prosecutors

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Santos says he's not talking with federal prosecutors about potential deal
Santos says he's not talking with federal prosecutors about potential deal 00:31

NEW YORK - Embattled New York Rep. George Santos is denying reports he's talking to federal prosecutors about a plea deal in his money laundering case. 

Santos was indicted in May, accused of using political contributions for his personal expenses and lying on financial disclosure forms. 

Last week, the Justice Department requested a hearing be pushed to October, saying the parties are discussing possible paths forward. 

Santos told CNN there is no talk of negotiations. 

He pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges he faces. '

First published on September 13, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.