Rep. Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to felony The former treasurer to embattled Congressman George Santos became the first to fall from his camp. Thursday, Nancy Marks told a federal judge she knowingly filed false reports so Santos could gain financial support from the Republican National Committee. CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan was in federal court in Central Islip for the surprise fireworks.