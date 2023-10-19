Crowd rallies in Queens in support of Palestinian people: "We are their voice"

NEW YORK -- A massive rally was held in Queens on Wednesday as hundreds of people packed the streets to show support for Palestinians.

For blocks on end, a crowd rallied down Steinway Street in Astoria.

"We're so surprised with all the people that came. It feels like such a community, and we're all just coming together," one demonstrator said.

They're calling attention to the lives that have been lost in Gaza this week and the ongoing plight of Palestinian people.

"We are here. We are their voice. We are here to support the cause. We are here to make sure that everybody knows that Palestine has to be free," a demonstrator named Salma said.

They tell us attacks against their people have increased here in the states since the war broke out.

"I have seen an increase in kind of hatred towards Muslims in general because people assume that, you know, all Muslims are correlated with that," a demonstrator named Kawther said.

People came from far and wide in support of their neighbors.

"Because we are Muslim, we gotta support our brothers and sisters," one person said.

"All races, all ethnicities, all religions. A bunch of flags. It's really, really nice," Nancy Oshy said.

"Anytime you have an oppressive situation, people are not getting basic human rights, it's important no matter your race, religion, ethnicity for you to show up and do your part to make sure that everybody is getting the care they need," Zaid Hassan said.

People at the rally say it was important for them to come out to speak up for the people who can't speak for themselves because today may be someone else's community and tomorrow might be theirs.