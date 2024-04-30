Pro-Palestinian protests spread, get more heated as schools' reactions differ

More arrests at college protests over Gaza Protests continue on college campuses across the country over war in Gaza 01:55

Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.

Video footage showed protesters on Columbia's Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus. Posts on an Instagram page for protest organizers shortly after midnight urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall.

"An autonomous group reclaimed Hind's Hall, previously known as 'Hamilton Hall,' in honor of Hind Rajab, a martyr murdered at the hands of the genocidal Israeli state at the age of six years old," CU Apartheid Divest posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Tuesday.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the Columbia University campus show a banner earlly on April 30, 2024 as they barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall and name it after a Palestinian child allegedly killed by the Israeli military three months earlier. Alex Kent / Getty Images

The student radio station, WKCR-FM, broadcasted a play-by-play of the hall's takeover - which occurred nearly 12 hours after Monday's 2 p.m. deadline for the protesters to leave an encampment of around 120 tents or face suspension.

In the X post, protesters said they planned to remain at the hall until the university conceded to the CUAD's three demands: divestment, financial transparency and amnesty.

Students with the Gaza solidarity encampment block the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after taking it over early on April 30, 2024 in New York. Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine called for the mobilization. Marco Postigo Storel / AP

Columbia junior Jessica Schwalb described the campus to CBS News as "lawless. Utter ancarchy." She said demonstrators in Hamilton Hall "zip-tied the doorhandles together and then broke the windows, bashed the windows with hammers and put these metal bike locks around the door handles. They put the bike lock on the first set of doors is what I saw and then they were bringing tables, the heavy black metal tables from the eating area that's right in front of Hamilton Hall, and had a group of people push them up against the door handles as a barricade and then people were also bringing furniture from Hamilton Hall to barricade inside."

Chairs and desks are seen being used to block doors as pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall on April 30, 2024. Alex Kent / Getty Images

Columbia issued an advisory overnight saying in part, "Early this morning, a group of protesters occupied Hamilton Hall on the Morningside campus. In light of the protest activity on campus, members of the University community who can avoid coming to the Morningside campus today (Tuesday, April 30) should do so; essential personnel should report to work according to university policy."

Hours later, the school it was limiting access to that campus to students who live there and employees who provide essential services to the campus.

The big picture

Universities across the U.S. are grappling with how to clear out encampments as commencement ceremonies approach, with some continuing negotiations and others turning to force and ultimatums that have resulted in clashes with police.

Dozens of people were arrested Monday during protests at universities in Texas, Utah and Virginia, while Columbia said hours before the takeover of Hamilton Hall that it had started suspending students.

Demonstrators are sparring over the Israel-Hamas war and its mounting death toll, and the number of arrests at campuses nationwide is approaching 1,000 as the final days of class wrap up. The outcry is forcing colleges to reckon with their financial ties to Israel as well as their support for free speech. Some Jewish students say the protests have veered into antisemitism and made them afraid to set foot on campus.

The plight of students who have been arrested has become a central part of protests, with the students and a growing number of faculty demanding amnesty for protesters. At issue is whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students through their adult lives.

Schools taking various approaches

At the University of Texas at Austin, an attorney said at least 40 demonstrators were arrested Monday. The confrontation was an escalation on the 53,000-student campus in the state's capital, where more than 50 protesters were arrested last week.

Later Monday, dozens of officers in riot gear at the University of Utah sought to break up an encampment outside the university president's office that went up in the afternoon. Police dragged students off by their hands and feet, snapping the poles holding up tents and zip-tying those who refused to disperse. Seventeen people were arrested. The university says it's against code to camp overnight on school property and that the students were given several warnings to disperse before police were called in.

The Texas protest and others - including in Canada and Europe - grew out of Columbia's early demonstrations that have continued.

On Monday, student activists defied the 2 p.m. deadline to leave the encampment. Instead, hundreds of protesters remained. A handful of counter-demonstrators waved Israeli flags, and one held a sign reading, "Where are the anti-Hamas chants?"

While the university didn't call police to roust the demonstrators, school spokesperson Ben Chang said suspensions had started but could provide few details. Protest organizers said they were not aware of any suspensions as of Monday evening.

Columbia's handling of the demonstrations also has prompted federal complaints.

A class-action lawsuit on behalf of Jewish students alleges a breach of contract by Columbia, claiming the university failed to maintain a safe learning environment, despite policies and promises. It also challenges the move away from in-person classes and seeks quick court action requiring Columbia to provide security for the students.

Meanwhile, a legal group representing pro-Palestinian students is urging the U.S. Department of Education's civil rights office to investigate Columbia's compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for how they have been treated.

A university spokesperson declined to comment on the complaints.

In a rare case, Northwestern University said it reached an agreement with students and faculty who represent the majority of protesters on its campus near Chicago. It allows peaceful demonstrations through the June 1 end of spring classes and in exchange, requires removal of all tents except one for aid, and restricts the demonstration area to allow only students, faculty and staff unless the university approves otherwise.

At the University of Southern California, organizers of a large encampment sat down with university President Carol Folt for about 90 minutes on Monday. Folt declined to discuss details but said she heard the concerns of protesters and talks would continue Tuesday.

USC sparked a controversy April 15 when officials refused to allow the valedictorian, who has publicly supported Palestinians, to make a commencement speech, citing nonspecific security concerns for their rare decision. Administrators then scrapped the keynote speech by filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who is an alumnus, and declined to award any honorary degrees.

The backlash, as well as Columbia's demonstrations, inspired the encampment and protests on campus last week week where 90 people were arrested by police in riot gear. The university has canceled its main graduation event.

Administrators elsewhere tried to salvage their commencements and several have ordered the clearing of encampments in recent days. When those efforts have failed, officials threatened discipline, including suspension, and possible arrest.

But students dug in their heels at other high-profile universities, with standoffs continuing at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Yale and others.

Police in riot gear at Virginia Commonwealth University sought to break up an encampment there late Monday and clashed with protesters.

CBS Raleigh, N.C. affiliate WNCN-TV says several demonstrators were arrested at the University of North Carolina early Tuesday morning as police cleared out an encampment. Police began moving into the encampment at about 6 a.m. and altercations with protestors ensued. A WNCN crew saw some protesters pushed to the ground as they were being handcuffed. One was carried out of the area by their arms and legs. Student organizers told WNCN at least 25 arrests were made.

CBS New Orelans affiliate WWL-TV reports that a few hundred demonstrators marched in the city before skirmishes started with police from several different jurisdictions as some demonstrators tried to pitch tents on the Tulane campus. Six people were arrested.

CBS New York says Rutgers University students set up an encampment at the school's New Brunswick, New Jersey campus on Monday after first holding a rally and then marching to the location.

Students and community members marched into the University of New Mexico Student Union building and set up tents on the second floor — the latest in a multi-day protest held on the campus, according to CBS Albuquerque affiliate KRQE-TV. The station's crew on site said protesters graffitied the inside of the building. New Mexico State Police said they were assisting campus police in handling the demonstration.

And hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new tent encampment Monday at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus after staging a march on the campus, the StarTribune reports, as the demonstration there entered its second week Earlier in the day, the university said it would close 12 buildings in anticipation of the protest.