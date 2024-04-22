Pro-Palestinian protests erupt outside NYU's Stern School of Business

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of protesters were rallying at NYU in support of Palestinians on Monday.

Police moved in on an encampment at around 9 p.m. and started taking down tents and making arrests. Chopper 2's Dan Rice reported at least two dozen demonstrators being taken to four police buses.

Earlier in the day, students took over the steps outside the Stern School of Business. They were also joined by what appeared to be some faculty members.

Several pro-Palestinian organizations gathered in solidarity. They also set up the aforementioned tents in Gould Plaza, which is located along West 4th Street in Greenwich Village.

NYU officials said there was a breach in barriers set up there. The head of security said, "We witnessed disorderly, disruptive and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community."

Protesters have no plans to leave until demands are met

Demonstrators were ordered to clear the plaza area by 4 p.m., but were still there as of just before 9 p.m.

"We want to see an acknowledgment from our university that there is a genocide happening and that there are Palestinian students that deserve to feel heard, deserve to feel safe in their environment, and deserve to have a university who calls out the genocide of their people," one said.

"It's definitely helpful to see there are a lot of people from our school who support the movement and are not scared of our school's response," another said.

Across the street from the rally was a group standing with the flag of Israel. One of them had only one thing to say.

"There's one side here and one side of history. This is the right side here. That's all I have to say," the person said.