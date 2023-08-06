Watch CBS News
PR company that represents social media influencer Kai Cenat apologizes for Union Square chaos

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was an update Sunday on last week's mayhem in Union Square.

The public relations company that represents social media influencer Kai Cenat has apologized.

AMP Group released a statement, saying, in part, "We recognize that our audience and influence are growing, and with that comes greater responsibility ... We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone that behavior."

Cenat did not have a permit with the city before putting out word on social media about Friday's giveaway.

Thousands of young people swarmed Union Square, damaging property and injuring officers.

More than 60 people were arrested, as well as Cenat, who was charged with inciting a riot.

