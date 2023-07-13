Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million after no winners in Wednesday's drawing

By Jordan Freiman

/ CBS News

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $875 million after there were no winners in Wednesday night's $750 million drawing, which would have marked the sixth-largest prize in the game's history. 

Wednesday's winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and a Powerball of 20. 

The last time somebody won the Powerball jackpot was back on April 19, when a ticket purchased in Ohio matched all six numbers to bring home a $252.6 million prize. There have been 35 drawings since then without a jackpot winner.

The biggest jackpot in both Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won last November by a man in California. That hightly-anticipated drawing was unexpectedly delayed when one of the participating states failed to submit its sales and play data in time.

A jackpot winner has the opportunity to collect their winnings in annual installments, or receive a lump sum cash payment, according to Powerball. If a winner opts for the annuity, they would receive an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

A single Powerball tickets costs $2, and the odds of winning the jackpot stand at just 1 in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10:59 p.m. ET.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 10:06 PM

