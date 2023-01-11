FAA system outage delays flights across U.S.get the free app
NEW YORK -- Domestic flights are delayed across the country Wednesday due to an FAA system outage that's impacting air travel nationwide.
The Federal Aviation Administration says its flight personnel alert system is down.
The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings.
All U.S. departures are delayed until at least 9 a.m.
See live updates below for the latest.
Departures resume at Newark Airport
The FAA says it's making progress restoring its Notice to Air Missions system and departures are resuming at some airports, including Newark Liberty International.
They're expected to resume at other airports by 9 a.m.
FAA: Planes in the sky are "safe to land"
As departures remain delayed, the administration tweeted "all flights currently in the sky are safe to land."
Domestic flights delayed further
The FAA now tells CBS News that U.S. flight departures will be delayed until at least 9:30 a.m.
CLICK HERE for more from our national team.
FAA: Domestic flights delayed until 9 a.m.
The administration's latest tweet says it has ordered "airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m."
Newark tweets update to passengers
United delays all domestic flights
United Airlines released the following statement:
"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."
American Airlines "closely monitoring the situation"
American Airlines shared the following statement:
"The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."
FAA tweet on the issue
Check your flight status
Use these links for the latest updates from local airports: