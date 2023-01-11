Watch CBS News

FAA system outage delays flights across U.S.

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FAA reports NOTAM outage
FAA reports NOTAM outage 00:39

NEW YORK -- Domestic flights are delayed across the country Wednesday due to an FAA system outage that's impacting air travel nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration says its flight personnel alert system is down. 

The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings. 

All U.S. departures are delayed until at least 9 a.m.

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Departures resume at Newark Airport

The FAA says it's making progress restoring its Notice to Air Missions system and departures are resuming at some airports, including Newark Liberty International. 

They're expected to resume at other airports by 9 a.m.

By CBS New York Team
 

FAA: Planes in the sky are "safe to land"

As departures remain delayed, the administration tweeted "all flights currently in the sky are safe to land."

By CBS New York Team
 

Domestic flights delayed further

The FAA now tells CBS News that U.S. flight departures will be delayed until at least 9:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more from our national team.

By CBS New York Team
 

FAA: Domestic flights delayed until 9 a.m.

The administration's latest tweet says it has ordered "airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m."

By CBS New York Team
 

Newark tweets update to passengers

By CBS New York Team
 

United delays all domestic flights

United Airlines released the following statement: 

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

By CBS New York Team
 

American Airlines "closely monitoring the situation"

American Airlines shared the following statement:

"The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."

By CBS New York Team
 

FAA tweet on the issue

By CBS New York Team
 

Check your flight status

Use these links for the latest updates from local airports:

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.