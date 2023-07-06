2 firefighters unaccounted for after fire on ship in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two firefighters are unaccounted for after a fire on a ship in Port Newark.

It started just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Public safety officials say firefighters were sent to Corbin Street and Marsh Street for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on a ship at the port.

We're told most of the fire has been knocked down, but a search is underway for two firefighters.