Polls open for Primary Election Day in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Today is Primary Election Day in New York. 

Among the key races are the City Council's Ninth District in Harlem, where Exonerated Five member Yusef Salaam is facing Al Taylor and State Assemblywoman Inez Dickens. 

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is also facing challenges from George Grasso and Devian Daniel.

In Yonkers, Mayor Mike Spano is facing Corazon Pineda-Isaac and Margaret Fountain-Coleman in that primary.  

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more on when and where to vote, plus what's on your ballot.

