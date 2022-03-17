Police: Suspects pose as Con Edison workers in violent armed robbery at Queens home

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two men they say posed as Con Edison workers during a violent armed robbery in Queens.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 near 95th Avenue and 83rd Street in Ozone Park.

Police said the suspects approached a 41-year-old man in his yard, then pulled out a gun and forced their way into his home.

Once inside, they allegedly rounded up two more victims -- a 62-year-old woman and 74-year-old man.

Police said the suspects pistol-whipped the 41-year-old and tied him up with duct tape.

They allegedly stole $3,000 from the house before taking off in a greed sedan heading south on Digby Place.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.