Police: Suspect wanted for stabbing 15-year-old boy on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police released a photo of the suspect they say robbed and stabbed a 15-year-old boy on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday on board an L train in Canarsie.

Police said the suspect got into a dispute with the victim, then stabbed him in the leg and stole his cellphone.

The boy was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.