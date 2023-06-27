Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Suspect wanted for stabbing 15-year-old boy on subway in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect wanted in subway teen stabbing, robbery
Suspect wanted in subway teen stabbing, robbery 00:23

NEW YORK - Police released a photo of the suspect they say robbed and stabbed a 15-year-old boy on the subway in Brooklyn. 

It happened Sunday on board an L train in Canarsie. 

Police said the suspect got into a dispute with the victim, then stabbed him in the leg and stole his cellphone. 

The boy was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.