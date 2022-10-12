Police: Subway rider slashed, pepper sprayed by man asking for money

NEW YORK - Police say a subway rider was slashed and pepper sprayed by a panhandler overnight in Midtown.

The 57-year-old victim was allegedly attacked after telling the suspect he had no money.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a northbound 1 train.

Police said the suspect got off at the 50th Street station and ran away.

The victim called police once he reached Columbus Circle.

He is expected to be OK.

