Police: Subway rider slashed, pepper sprayed by man asking for money

NEW YORK - Police say a subway rider was slashed and pepper sprayed by a panhandler overnight in Midtown. 

The 57-year-old victim was allegedly attacked after telling the suspect he had no money. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a northbound 1 train. 

Police said the suspect got off at the 50th Street station and ran away. 

The victim called police once he reached Columbus Circle. 

He is expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 12, 2022 / 7:19 AM

