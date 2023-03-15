Watch CBS News
Police say 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez in Mount Vernon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a teenager in Westchester County.

Police say 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

Investigators believe he's the one who shot and killed 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez last Thursday in the the courtyard of Levister Towers in Mount Vernon.

The suspect was arraigned on murder and gun possession charges.

A motive is not yet clear. 

March 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

