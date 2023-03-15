Police say 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a teenager in Westchester County.
Police say 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.
Investigators believe he's the one who shot and killed 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez last Thursday in the the courtyard of Levister Towers in Mount Vernon.
The suspect was arraigned on murder and gun possession charges.
A motive is not yet clear.
