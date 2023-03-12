Mount Vernon identifies victim of Thursday's fatal shooting as Zyaire Fernandez
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- There is new information on the Westchester County teenager who was shot and killed last week.
CBS2 has learned his identity.
The city of Mount Vernon released a picture of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez, who died Thursday morning after getting shot in the courtyard of Levister Towers.
Video taken by a resident shows someone fleeing from the scene.
It's not clear what led to the violence and police are still searching for the gunman.
