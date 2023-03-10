14-year-old boy shot dead in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a teenager in Mount Vernon in Westchester County.
Mourners have created a small memorial of candles for the 14-year-old boy who was shot in the courtyard in Levister Towers Thursday morning.
Police say a second teenager may have been grazed by a bullet.
We're told the FBI Safe Streets Task Force is assisting police in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.