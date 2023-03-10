14-year-old boy shot dead in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a teenager in Mount Vernon in Westchester County.

Mourners have created a small memorial of candles for the 14-year-old boy who was shot in the courtyard in Levister Towers Thursday morning.

Police say a second teenager may have been grazed by a bullet.

We're told the FBI Safe Streets Task Force is assisting police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411.