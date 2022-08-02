Watch CBS News
Police: McDonald's employee shot in face after argument with customer in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on the job at McDonald's in Brooklyn. 

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. 

Police said it started with an argument between the victim and a female customer. 

The woman's 20-year-old son later confronted the worker outside the restaurant and shot him in the face, police said. 

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

