McDonald's employee stabbed trying to break up fight in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A McDonald's employee was stabbed on the job overnight in East Harlem.

Police say the 31-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a customer got into an argument with several employees.

Police say the worker was trying to stop the fight when he was stabbed multiple times.

It's unclear what led up to the incident or if the suspect knew any of the employees.

BREAKING: @McDonalds employee working overnight shift in #EastHarlem is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by a customer. Happened right around the corner from where teenager working at @BurgerKing was fatally shot 2 months ago. Latest on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/W09SUfAQZM — John Dias (@JohnBDias) March 9, 2022

This all happened around the corner from where 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves was fatally shot two months ago at a Burger King on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. She was also working the overnight shift when a customer demanded money and shot her.

The suspect was later arrested, but pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail and is due back in court on July 18.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the suspect in this latest incident. They say he took off wearing a black and green jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.