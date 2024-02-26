NYPD identifies 3 suspects in deadly shooting on Bronx subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD released new information about the suspects in last week's deadly shooting on the subway.

Police have identified three people they're looking for in connection with the attack.

Investigators say 24-year-old Justin Herde, 38-year-old Betty Cotto and 42-year-old Alfredo Trinidad are suspected of killing 45-year-old William Alvarez.

Police said the victim got into an argument with one of the suspects around 5 a.m. last Friday on a southbound D train in the Bronx.

All three suspects allegedly attacked Alvarez, before he was shot at least once in the torso.

Authorities initially called the incident a stabbing, but now say the victim died from a gunshot wound.

It comes as transit crimes are up 18 percent compared to this time last year. Officials say they are flooding the system with more officers to deter crime.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.