Watch CBS News

Police: 79-year-old man knocked down, robbed in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police: 79-year-old man violently mugged 00:18

NEW YORK - Police say a 79-year-old man was violently robbed Tuesday in Queens. 

It happened around 4 p.m. near 81st Street and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village

Police said two men knocked the victim to the ground and stole his wallet, containing $1,000. 

The suspects took off heading west on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene for minor cuts.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 24, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.