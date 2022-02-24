Police: 79-year-old man knocked down, robbed in Queens

NEW YORK - Police say a 79-year-old man was violently robbed Tuesday in Queens.

It happened around 4 p.m. near 81st Street and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village.

Police said two men knocked the victim to the ground and stole his wallet, containing $1,000.

The suspects took off heading west on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene for minor cuts.

