Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 2 dead, 3 wounded in overnight shooting in Paterson, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, early Wednesday killed two people and injured three others.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Jersey and Oliver streets.

Police say a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy died. Three injured victims are recovering at nearby hospitals.

There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.