Police: 2 dead, 3 wounded in overnight shooting in Paterson, N.J.
NEW YORK -- A shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, early Wednesday killed two people and injured three others.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Jersey and Oliver streets.
Police say a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy died. Three injured victims are recovering at nearby hospitals.
There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.