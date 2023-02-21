Police: 15-year-old boy killed subway surfing on J train near Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK -- Police say subway surfing turned deadly Monday for a teen in Brooklyn.

A 15-year-old boy was killed while riding on the roof of a train.

Police say he was seen him climbing on top of a northbound J train just before 7 p.m. near the Williamsburg Bridge.

The teen hit a beam, fell onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has repeatedly spoken out against subway surfing among children, calling it "reckless, dumb and dangerous."

Back in December, a similar incident also ended in tragedy. A 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train at the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.

Last August, another 15-year-old boy lost his arm after subway surfing on the R train near the Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens. In that case, police say the teen lost his balance and fell between cars onto the tracks.

The MTA prohibits passengers from climbing outside the subway car or using the end doors to pass from one car to another, except in an emergency or when directed by police or a conductor.

Officials have warned parents to speak to their children about the dangers of subway surfing.

In the first several months of 2022, the MTA logged more than 600 incidents of subway surfing -- up drastically compared to both 2021 and 2020. The agency's safety committee is set to meet Tuesday.